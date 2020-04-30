No criminal charges will be filed against a Fountain police sergeant who shot and injured a Colorado Springs man in March, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Sergeant Stephen Williams was legally justified when he shot 22-year-old Tyler Frisch on March 2, after officers say Frisch pointed a loaded gun at them, the statement said. The DA's report cited self-defense statutes in its decision to forgo filing charges, saying the officer "acted reasonably when he fired his weapon."

In March, Williams and several other officers responded to a report of a stolen truck and trailer on Terrace Road, near Mesa Road and Uintah Street, and ordered Frisch to get out of the car, a Fountain police spokeswoman said. The sergeant worked on a regional task force targeting auto theft, she said.

When Frisch left the vehicle, he ran to a nearby neighborhood, where officers said they saw him holding a handgun, the DA's report said. Williams went to a nearby daycare and ordered it to be placed on lockdown.

Frisch was seen on West High Point Lane, the report said, where he stood at the end of the cul-de-sac holding a gun to his head. The DA said Frisch ignored officers' warnings, reloaded his gun and fired a shot into the air.

The report said Frisch pointed the gun at his head again, then raised it toward officers. Williams fired one shot from his rifle, striking Frisch in his abdomen, the report said.

Frisch remained hospitalized from the gunshot wound as of Thursday, police said, but his condition has stabilized. No officers were injured, and Williams was placed on paid administrative leave, per police policy following an officer-involved shooting.

When Frisch recovers, he will face one charge of first-degree assault on a peace officer with a weapon, among other charges, the DA said.