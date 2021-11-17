Fountain police on Tuesday arrested 40-year-old David Miller on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute and other crimes, hours after Miller was sentenced to probation, officials with the department announced Wednesday.
Around 9:30 p.m. Fountain police pulled Miller over for suspected careless driving in the 1100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. Police said they could see drugs in Miller's vehicle. Officers arrested Miller and seized two ounces of methamphetamine and $4,000.
Police said Miller was just sentenced to probation for felony charges earlier in the day and had seven prior sentences with the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Miller was taken to the El Paso County jail.