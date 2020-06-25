Police are asking for help locating a possibly armed fugitive known to frequent the Fountain area.
Marquise Anthony Hutt, 33, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 187 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to a Fountain Police Department press release.
Hutt is wanted for second- and third-degree assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. He has prior felony convictions, police say.
Hutt is known to frequent the 2200 block of Bruno Circle in Colorado Springs, and the 6000 block of Provincial Drive in Fountain, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555. You may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 if wish to remain anonymous.