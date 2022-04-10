Fountain police officials are requesting the public’s help in finding a man who reportedly fled the scene of a crash on Friday.

Jose G. Martinez, 28, was last seen running east from the site of a two-vehicle, head-on collision at the intersection of highways 85 and 16 at about 10:25 p.m. Friday, officials said. Witnesses told police Martinez appeared to be injured.

“An extensive search was conducted by Fountain Police Department,” officials said in a news release. “Unfortunately, Mr. Martinez was not located.”

Martinez is described as 5-foot-5 and about 150 pounds, with black hair and green eyes along with “Martinez” tattooed on his right arm.

Anyone with information, or who may know Martinez’ whereabouts, is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at (719) 382-4244. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.