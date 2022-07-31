Ashton Laymon.jpg

Ashton Laymon.

Fountain police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing boy.

Ashton Laymon, 7, was last seen Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 800 South Santa Fe Avenue, according to a news release from the police department. He reportedly told his mother he was going to visit a friend, but did not give the friend’s name and has not been seen since.

Laymon is described as 3 feet 8 inches and about 60 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, officials said. On Saturday, he was wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and grey-and-white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information about Ashton’s possible whereabouts is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or (800)-222-8477.

