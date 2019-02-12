Fountain police were searching Tuesday for a man and a 17-year-old girl wanted on multiple felony warrants and believed to be armed and dangerous.
Luciano Rodriguez Jr., also known as Junior, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. His hair might be dyed red. He has several face tattoos and a large tattoo on his neck.
The Gazette does not identify minors who are suspects.
Rodriguez and the girl frequent the Fountain area, especially near Hadley Street, police said. They might be traveling in a fairly new red Honda sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.