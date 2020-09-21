Two people got away before officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a bank in Fountain Monday afternoon, according to Fountain Police Department.
Police responded to United Business Bank, 410 S. Santa Fe Ave., at 3:51 p.m., authorities said in a news release.
The first suspect is described as a black male, between 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 6-feet, 1-inch tall with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing glasses, a black long-sleeve shirt, a red baseball cap, orange shorts, and black tennis shoes, according to the news release.
Officers said they do not know whether the second suspect is a man or woman, but is described as black and between 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a stocky build. The second suspect was reportedly wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants with white stripes, and black tennis shoes.
The suspects drove away in a black sedan with tinted windows before officers arrived, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals, has information, or is a witness is asked to contact Detective Bixby at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.