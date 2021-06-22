Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man suspected of shooting another man at a gas station in Fountain last week, law enforcement said.
Fountain Police suspect 41-year-old Steven Hober in a shooting at Love’s Country Store, at 5505 Travel Plaza Drive around 3 a.m., that sent one man to the hospital, police said.
Police described Hober as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds, bald with blue eyes.
Officers urged people not to approach Hober if he is spotted, but to call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918. To provide anonymous information, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.