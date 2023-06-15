Fountain police released video of a shooting by one of its officers that left another man dead in November of 2022.

Police combining information about the lead-up to the shooting during a domestic violence call and body camera footage from the shooting itself. The video contains graphic violence.

The shooting death of Ross Floersheim by a Fountain police officer was ruled justified earlier this month by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Fountain police report that officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, stating she had to leave her home after an argument the man identified as 41-year-old Floersheim turned violent. During the call she also said that her husband had access to firearms.

According to Fountain police the wife was contacted at a neighbor's house by the first officer on the scene, Brett Ryder. She proceeded to tell the officer about a verbal argument between her and Floersheim, and that when she tried to leave with her 8-year-old son Floersheim had thrown her to the ground. She said her husband was intoxicated and that her son was still inside the residence.

Ryder and a second officer approached Floersheim's residence and knocked on the front door. Ryder can be seen in the bodycam footage saying that he "heard a gun" a moment before Floersheim opened the door, pointing a semi-automatic rifle towards the officer.

"Officer Ryder directed Mr. Floersheim, at least four times, to 'put the gun down,' at an elevated volume," states the District Attorney's report of the incident. It continues, saying that after Floersheim refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon. "Officer Ryder fired a single shot into Mr. Floersheim's torso after eight commands given and seven seconds had elapsed."

The body camera footage shows Floersheim falling to the ground inside his house. A few seconds later he begins firing his weapon repeatedly as the two officers retreat to cover and call for backup and an ambulance.

Floursheim was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injury five days later.