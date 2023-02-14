Fountain police officer Julian Becerra, who died in the line of duty while apprehending carjacking suspects earlier this month, will be honored in a private funeral service, according to Fountain police spokesperson Lisa Schneider.

The announcement Tuesday said the funeral will not be open to the public or media. As such, the date and location of the service will not be disclosed for privacy reasons.

"We understand the desire for everyone to pay their respects, however we will continue to honor the wishes of the Becerra family," Schneider wrote in a news release.

Becerra, 35, was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during a lengthy pursuit of three carjacking suspects south of Colorado Springs. Becerra was on foot chasing the driver of a stolen car when he fell and was airlifted to an area hospital. He died nine days later.

Becerra had served with the Fountain Police Department for 4½ years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was married with two children. Two verified fundraisers have been set up to support Becerra's family.

"Again, we understand an entire community is grieving the loss of Officer Becerra. It is paramount that we as a department continue to honor him by respecting his family and their wishes. The community support has been overwhelming and we are thankful to continue to serve our citizens," Schneider wrote.