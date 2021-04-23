Fountain police on Friday identified the officer who fired his weapon in a shooting that resulted in the death of a robbery suspect.
Patrol officer Isaac Abila, 29, was one of two officers who fired at least one round at 38-year-old Robert Paul Garcia Monday after a car chase that began in Pueblo and ended on Interstate 25 near North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, according to a Friday news release. Garcia died of his injuries at a hospital.
After an unsuccessful attempt to stop a vehicle involved in a robbery investigation in Pueblo, Colorado State Patrol chased the car as it sped north on the interstate at more than 100 mph, police said. Abila joined the chase as the suspect passed through Fountain’s jurisdiction.
Troopers deployed tire-deflation devices, known as “stop sticks,” on the interstate near Garden of the Gods with limited success, police said. A State Patrol car eventually hit the suspect’s vehicle, bringing it to a stop just south of North Academy Boulevard.
Officers gave Garcia repeated commands to surrender before Abila and a State Patrol officer fired their service weapons, hitting Garcia at least once, officials said.
Abila has served with the Fountain Police Department for two years, according to the news release. He and the state trooper, whose name has not been released, have been placed on administrative leave. It is not yet known which officer fired the shot or shots that killed Garcia.