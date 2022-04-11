Fountain police officials announced they have found a man who reportedly fled the scene of a crash on Friday.

Fountain police on Monday gave no other details about finding Jose G. Martinez after they had made a request for locating him over the weekend.

Martinez, 28, had last seen running east from the site of a two-vehicle, head-on collision at the intersection of highways 85 and 16 at about 10:25 p.m. Friday, officials said. Witnesses told police Martinez appeared to be injured.

“An extensive search was conducted by Fountain Police Department,” officials said in a news release. “Unfortunately, Mr. Martinez was not located.”

Martinez was described as 5-foot-5 and about 150 pounds, with black hair and green eyes along with “Martinez” tattooed on his right arm.