Investigators with the Fountain Police Department are investigating a fire that damaged several vehicles Saturday morning, a department statement said.

Firefighters from the Fountain Fire Department found a vehicle ablaze about 11:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Bandley Drive, the statement said. Though the fire was extinguished quickly, three passenger vehicles and four recreational vehicles were significantly damaged, it said.

Police said several callers reported sounds of gunfire, but fire officials later determined the sound came from tires exploding under the blaze's heat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities said they believe it to be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the fire was asked to call 719-390-5555, or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867.

