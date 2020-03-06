The Fountain Police officer who shot and seriously wounded a suspected car thief who fired a gun while trying to escape was identified by the department Friday as Sgt. Stephen Williams.
Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schnieder said Williams, a 6½-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave, as is customary while the shooting is being investigated.
The shooting happened Monday morning following a pursuit on the west side of Colorado Springs. The name of the suspect and his condition have not been released. No officers were injured.
Williams is part of a regional task force that was formed to crack down on auto theft in the area.
In February 2018, the unit had been involved in the fatal shooting of Manuel Zetina, a suspected car thief who opened fire on officers closing in to arrest him, killing El Paso County sheriff's deputy Micah Flick.
A resident of the apartment complex where Zetina was cornered also was shot and left paralyzed.