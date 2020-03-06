030320-news-police 771.jpg (copy)

Fountain police identified the officer involved in a shooting near Mesa Road Monday. Children left a daycare near the scene of the shooting, but there was no indication that the school was involved in the incident Monday, March 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

The Fountain Police officer who shot and seriously wounded a suspected car thief who fired a gun while trying to escape was identified by the department Friday as Sgt. Stephen Williams.

Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schnieder said Williams, a 6½-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave, as is customary while the shooting is being investigated.

The shooting happened Monday morning following a pursuit on the west side of Colorado Springs. The name of the suspect and his condition have not been released. No officers were injured.

Williams is part of a regional task force that was formed to crack down on auto theft in the area.

In February 2018, the unit had been involved in the fatal shooting of Manuel Zetina, a suspected car thief who opened fire on officers closing in to arrest him, killing El Paso County sheriff's deputy Micah Flick.

A resident of the apartment complex where Zetina was cornered also was shot and left paralyzed.

 

