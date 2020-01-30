Fountain police are asking citizens in the vicinity of a Wednesday robbery to review personal surveillance camera footage they might have of the area between 4 and 5 p.m.

Armed robbers approached a vehicle at Hibbard Park, 787 Ridgebury Place, around 4:15 p.m. They showed a weapon and made off on foot with various items, according to Fountain police per Gazette news partners KKTV.

Police are looking for a black male between the ages of 18 and 22, who wore a black hoodie and blue bandanna. They're also looking for a white male in the same age range with long hair, who wore a dark-colored sweatshirt, the news station reports.

Those with information are asked to call 382-4244.