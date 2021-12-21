Police arrested two men suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a foot chase in Fountain early Tuesday morning.
Fountain Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 500 block of Windsor Lane around 2:30 a.m. and found a stolen vehicle. Officers tried to contact two people in the vehicle but both men ran from the vehicle, police said.
Officers caught up to the suspects and arrested 32-year-old Toby Herrera and 27-year-old Orlando Colangelo, police said. Officers also found Herrera in possession of an assault rifle with another in the vehicle, police said.
Police booked the two men in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of motor vehicle theft among other charges.
Herrera and Colangelo both have prior felony convictions, police said.