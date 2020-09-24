Fountain police arrested two men Thursday who are suspected of robbing a local bank.
Lawrence Wooten, 32, of Colorado Springs, and Chad Williams, 29, of Fountain were jailed in connection with an armed robbery at United Business Bank, 410 S. Santa Fe Ave., Monday afternoon.
Wooten and Williams face charges of aggravated robbery and menacing, police said in a news release.
Both men were being held at the El Paso County Jail, jail records show.
Wooten and Williams are also linked to several other robberies across the Pikes Peak region, police said in a news release. It was unclear which other robberies the men were connected to.