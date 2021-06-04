Fountain police arrested two male suspects in connection with a pair of shootings Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase drive at about 4:20 p.m., police said. Witnesses told the officers that the drivers of two vehicles got into a verbal argument before they began shooting at each other. The vehicles, a black Toyota and a white Nissan, had both left the scene.
As police were interviewing witnesses, they received reports of a second shooting at a nearby Walmart. The vehicle and its occupants matched the description of the black Toyota, officials said.
Officers saw the same Toyota a short time later as it sped southbound on Highway 85 near Duckwood road. After chasing the car for about two miles, they were able to use a “tactical maneuver” to stop the car on the southbound ramp to Interstate 25.
The occupants of the car – one adult male and one juvenile male – were taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported.
Investigators later learned that the suspects were allegedly involved earlier Friday in a vehicle break-in where guns had been stolen, and that the black Toyota was wanted for failing to yield to police the day before.
Police are still looking for the white Nissan sedan that was reportedly involved in the first shooting.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shootings, is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.