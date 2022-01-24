The recovery of a reportedly stolen vehicle on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of crimes in three counties, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.
Cameron Luna, 31, is in custody at the El Paso County jail facing charges of motor vehicle theft, illegal drug possession, criminal possession of identification documents and identity theft, police said.
At about 10:45 a.m. in the in the 1100 block of S. Santa Fe Ave., officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Thornton, officials said. Luna, one of the occupants of the vehicle, was arrested “without incident.” Police did not say how many other people were in the vehicle, or if anyone else was arrested.
“Upon further investigation, Luna was found to be in possession of additional unlawful controlled substance and multiple personal and financial identification documents belonging to dozens of individuals,” the release stated.
Police also learned that Luna had four active arrest warrants for criminal impersonation, controlled substance possession and motor vehicle theft out of Adams and Jefferson counties, officials said.