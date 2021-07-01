Fountain police arrested a man after a short chase Wednesday who they said had several active warrants.
At around 10 a.m. yesterday, detectives with Fountain police's Directed Investigation Team found 29-year-old Chad Williams, who was wanted in connection with several felony warrants, near the intersection between Hurley Drive and Fountain Mesa Road.
When officers tried to pull Williams over, he led them on a chase through the Cross Creek neighborhood, but police said they successfully pitted Williams' vehicle at the dead end of Cross Creek Drive.
Police said Williams has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, and picked up felony eluding and drug possession charges as a result of the chase.