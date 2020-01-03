A Colorado Department of Corrections officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Khurtis Maasch, 31, faces two felony counts of sexual assault on a child and three felony counts of internet luring of a child, the Fountain Police Department said. He was arrested Friday after a two-week investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a teen, officials said.
Maasch worked at the Colorado Department of Corrections, where he was a correctional officer for about a year, said Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner.
“Our department is appalled by the alleged behavior of Mr. Maasch,” Skinner said. “We thank the Fountain Police Department for their work, and will assist them in any way we can. The alleged incidents and actions happened outside of our facility, and go against everything we stand for as a department.”
She added that Maasch will be suspended from the department. He is being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond, jail records show.
In Colorado, sexual assault on a child can result in at least two years in prison. An offender could be kept in prison indefinitely if the assault includes physical harm to the victim.
Fountain police asked that anyone with information or who may be a victim in the investigation call Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or Detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289.