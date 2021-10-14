The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash near Fountain on Tuesday as 44-year-old Joshua Lueck.

The Fountain Police Department responded to the crash at Fountain Mesa Road and Medicine Bow Avenue about 7:20 p.m. after a driver headed north on Fountain Mesa Road hit Lueck while he was crossing the street at Medicine Bow Avenue, police wrote on Facebook.

Lueck died at the crash scene, the department said.

The road was closed for 3 1/2 hours as officers continued to investigate the crash, police said.