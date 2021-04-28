A Fountain pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child turned himself in Tuesday, police said.
Kevin Troy Daniels, Sr., a pastor at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, was arrested after Fountain Police Department received a report accusing the 52-year-old of sexual assault, the department said in a news release.
Daniels served as pastor for the church, at 5485 Alegre Dr., for the last seven years and has been an ordained minister since 1999, according to the church's website. He has worked in "every role in the church from janitor to Pastor," the website stated. He is also a chaplain for the Fountain police department.
It was not immediately clear where and when the suspected abuse occurred and additional details regarding his arrest were not released by police. The church declined to comment.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to the case. Those with information may call Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918 or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.