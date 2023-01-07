Fountain's weekly newspaper printed its final edition last week after more than six decades of covering city politics, sports, businesses, and community events under the ownership of the same family.
"It’s heartbreaking," said Patricia St. Louis, stepdaughter of the paper's founder Carl Wiese, who started the paper in 1958. Wiese's wife and St. Louis' mom, Kathryn Wiese-Moore still owns the paper.
The El Paso County Advertiser and Fountain Valley News was doing fairly well about three years ago, prior to the pandemic, but when businesses started to struggle, ad revenue faltered and never recovered. At the same time, the price of printing and other costs rose, said St. Louis, assistant manager and former executive editor.
This year, post-pandemic, some advertisers told the paper they were no longer interested in publishing in print news outlets, staff members said said. The staff also looked for a buyer, but didn't find one.
The paper does not have funding to continue as an online publication right now, although the staff is hopeful it could be relaunched in the coming months. However, restarting the news outlet is just an idea at the moment that needs financial support.
It's also possible the website could go away because of the cost to maintain it, said Karen AuBuchon Johnson, the paper's general manager and St. Louis' sister. The paper's print archives are going to the Security Public Library where they will be digitized and maintained, St. Louis said.
The sisters said they are concerned about the hole the paper's closing will leave in the community, particularly for older readers, who do not have internet access and have looked forward to getting their print edition each Wednesday. Some of those senior readers do not have access to the internet at home and those are the people the staff said they worry about the most.
The community will also lose the paper as a watchdog in local politics.
St. Louis heard from one reader who asked "Who is going to fight our fights now, when we need someone to speak out?" she said.
Another reader in her 90s offered to answer the phones for free, St. Louis said, if it would help keep the doors open.
A fourth of the country's newspapers, or about 2,100 publications, have faced the same sad end between 2005 and 2020, according to a report by a professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The pandemic triggered additional closures and layoffs, the report found.
Many communities were left without a news outlet following the closure of their local paper.
The approximately 100,000 people in the Fountain Valley, including Security and Widefield, can expect coverage from other news sources based in Colorado Springs, but the Fountain paper staff didn't expect it would provide the same detail as their dedicated coverage or the same insight that they provided as residents.
St. Louis started at the paper when she was 18 and learned from Wiese the importance of an informed community.
The paper has closely chronicled major issues such as water contamination problems, including firefighting foam from Peterson Space Force Base that made its way into local aquifers and the ensuing public health studies.
The water in the valley is now treated for these chemicals, but an ongoing public health study is working to determine how exposure may have effected body functions such as lipid metabolism, kidney function, thyroid disease, liver disease, glycemic parameters and diabetes, as well as immune response, according to the study.
The community also saw water contamination from the solvents from a lock-making company, St. Louis said.
The paper has also chronicled the community's success, such as the valley's impressive growth and its recognition by the National Civic League as an All-America City in 2002, a recognition of the town's work to improve the lives of young people.
"Telling the stories of the community, became the story of my own lifetime," St. Louis said.
Over the past three years, Karin Hill, has been the been the main storyteller, as the paper's reporter and editor and she said it has provided an important alternative to social media networks that can rely on rumors and guesswork.
"We have our thumb on the pulse of what’s going on," she said.
A new online version of the publication could be run at a bare minimum by two people working from home to cut out the costs associated with a building, she said. The potential of online advertising for the paper has not been fully explored, in part, because the tiny staff has not had time to discuss new models for the business while filling so many roles in the day-to-day business of the paper.
For example, in addition to writing and editing, Hill has done layout and sometimes helped with newspaper delivery.
Hill said she expects to maintain the paper's Facebook page for as long as she can, posting items of note, but she doesn't expect she can maintain that work indefinitely as a volunteer.
The loss of the paper was likely a shock to many and the reality of it will likely kick in when the paper is no longer delivered to doorsteps or available around town, said Geof Clark, a former reporter who also worked in other roles.
Clark worked as part of the tight-knit staff for 32 years and never felt burnt out — "Even if it meant delivering newspapers on 3-degree days," he said.
When he went into the office last week to get the final edition, that's when the finality of it hit him.
"When I looked at that issue, I knew it was real," Clark said.