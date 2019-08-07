A Fountain Police officer was seriously injured following a car chase in El Paso County early Tuesday and three teens were arrested.
Officers tried stopping a vehicle that was traveling without headlights on near Comanche Village Drive and North Santa Fe Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. The driver of the car accelerated and maneuvered around approaching officers, causing one officer to jump out of the way.
The car chase continued on northbound U.S. 85 and the driver went over a median, blowing out two tires. A Colorado State Trooper stopped the car, which was determined to have been stolen out of Colorado Springs, and two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old jumped out and ran.
The driver had three warrants for his arrest and was charged with multiple other felonies. One of the passengers had two warrants, and the other passenger is on probation.
One Fountain officer suffered severe bodily injury during the arrest, police said. No other injuries were reported.
