A Fountain man was sentenced to prison Friday for fatally shooting his father in what the defendant’s attorney called “a moment of fear after a lifetime of abuse.”
David Bobby Ray Porter, 27, was ordered to serve just more than three years and three months in prison in the March 19 killing of Michael Porter. He had faced two to six years in prison and also was eligible for probation.
Fourth Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes imposed the sentence after a tearful hearing in which the defendant’s mother, Pamela Kay Porter, pleaded for mercy, saying that her son was trying to protect her during the fatal encounter on Cherry Circle in Fountain.
She described a quarrel in which her husband choked her and threatened to kill her. She said Michael Porter was on his way into their bedroom, where he kept a loaded shotgun and pistol, and ignored repeated warnings meant to halt his advance, she said.
“We had no rest from the meanness that he had in his heart,” she said.
She, the defendant's brother and cousin alleged that Michael Porter had a long history of abusive behavior, including an episode in which he threw David Porter across a room as a child, cracking his ribs.
Prosecutor Andy Vaughan said prosecutors pursued charges because Porter wasn’t a threat to anyone at the time he was shot.
“By the time (David Porter) got the gun and shot his father, his father had stopped assaulting his mother,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said prosecutors determined that David Porter had let “a few too many seconds pass” for the killing to be considered self-defense. He described the shooting as “reckless,” consistent with David Porter’s guilty plea to reckless manslaughter under an August bargain that tossed out first-degree murder charges.
The defendant’s court-appointed attorney, Adam Steigerwald, said that Michael Porter could have reached either of his weapons had his son waited any longer. He advised his client to take the plea bargain rather than risk a life sentence at trial, he said.
Steigerwald asked the judge to impose probation, citing the lack of criminal history and a finding by the pre-sentence investigators that he is unlikely to commit further crimes.
In ordering prison, Shakes said the delay between the threat and the shooting meant that probation wasn’t appropriate punishment.
“There’s a big difference between defending against a current threat or punishing for past bad conduct,” he said. “This falls in the latter (category).”
Porter was granted 222 days’ credit for time served.