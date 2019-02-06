A Fountain man convicted of molesting a child at his wife’s day care was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Larry Paul James Martinez — who went on a hunger strike at the El Paso County jail in the wake of his August trial, shedding roughly 60 pounds — was ordered to serve 12 years to life in repeated assaults on a young girl at A Mother’s Touch Daycare, which is now closed.
The girl, now 10, told authorities that Martinez groped her and made her touch him when they were alone in a nap room or diaper changing area. The assaults began shortly after she arrived in 2010 and continued until 2014, a jury found.
Authorities previously accused Martinez, 51, of assaulting a second child at the day care in the 7200 block of Creekfront Drive in Fountain, but dropped those charges before his trial.
A stiff sentence was warranted because of Martinez’s violation of the trust that parents place in childcare providers, 4th Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs told the emaciated defendant.
“It is a very vulnerable position for parents to be in, and for children to be in, to trust other people with your child’s care,” Grohs said.
Under Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing for sex offenders, Martinez can be held for the rest his life, or until prison officials determine he is no longer a threat to the community.
Martinez told Fountain police he didn’t touch any children inappropriately and continues to deny the allegations.
During trial, his public defenders pointed out the lack of physical evidence and elicited testimony from day-care workers who said they never witnessed inappropriate behavior by Martinez.
In a statement read in court, the victim said she struggles with nightmares and has difficulty going to the doctor, because doctors wear the same blue gloves that Martinez wore while abusing her. She also spoke of the toll of seeing her mother cry when she describes what happened to her.
“Hopefully, she’ll be able to finally get some sleep,” prosecutor Nathaniel Marsh said.
The judge warned Martinez that his continuing denials would make it difficult for him to complete sex offender counseling in prison, which is necessary to be released.
“He will not be paroled anytime soon if he is not taking responsibility for his crime,” Grohs said.
The day-care center was operated by Lisa Martinez, who has since divorced her husband. A state database shows no record of a current day-care license in the woman’s name.
Martinez was hospitalized at least once to receive fluids after his conviction.