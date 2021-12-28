Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of burglarizing the city of Fountain’s Housing Authority over the weekend.

On Monday, Fountain police received reports that someone over the holiday weekend had stolen a vehicle owned by the city and several other items from the city’s Housing Authority at 501 E Iowa Avenue, according to a Tuesday press release.

City officials noted the vehicle was returned at some point, but was missing several items that were inside.

On Tuesday morning, a vehicle was stolen from the 7300 block of Middle Bay Way. Fountain police worked with Colorado Springs officers to track the vehicle to the area around the intersection of Bijou Street and Circle Drive, according to the release.

When they located the car, police found one occupant, 28-year-old Fountain man Michael Vialpando, who they said was in possession of items belonging to the vehicle’s owner, the vehicle’s keys, and items taken in the burglary of the Fountain Housing Authority.

Vialpando was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, theft and several other charges.

Police asked anyone with further information to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, adding that people wishing to call anonymously can do so with the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-STOP.