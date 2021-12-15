Fountain police on Wednesday announced the booking of two people accused of identity theft and counterfeiting U.S. currency.
After officers with the Fountain Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 5500 block of Travel Plaza Drive for an expired temporary registration tag, 30-year-old Kristine Chapman and 36-year-old James Champagne were booked into the El Paso County jail for identity theft and forgery, among other charges, according to a department release.
Officers pulled the vehicle over around 1 p.m. Tuesday. When they made contact with Chapman and Champagne, department spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said in the release, they discovered “drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and counterfeit currency.”
In a later search of the vehicle, officers discovered further “counterfeit U.S. currency,” templates and other counterfeiting tools, personal identification information from several individuals, and checks that “appear to be fraudulently made.”
The department noted in the release that Champagne has prior arrests in several states, including Alaska, Arizona, Oregon, and Wyoming, and has several prior felony convictions, including for robbery, theft, controlled substance possession.
The release also noted that Chapman had felony convictions for attempted motor vehicle theft and two different forgery cases out of Washington, along with a nonextraditable felony warrant for motor vehicle theft in that state.