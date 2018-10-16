Three Fountain schools were on lockout status for hours Tuesday afternoon while police searched for a wanted person.
Police were near the 300 block of Avenue in connection with the wanted person, prompting Fountain Middle School, Welte Education Center and Aragon Elementary School to be placed on lockout shortly before 1 p.m., said police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider. She didn't say why the person was wanted.
The schools are part of Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. No students were kept late, said district spokeswoman Christy McGee. Instead, release plans were adjusted.
Aragon Elementary School stayed on lockout for the rest of its school day, conducting a controlled release at 2:25 p.m. of students who don't ride the bus, McGee said. Students who ride the bus were released as normal.
Welte Eduction Center also stayed on lockout until dismissal, with a 3:15 p.m. controlled release of students who walk or ride the bus to the impacted area, McGee said. All other students were released as normal.
Fountain Middle School, which typically releases students at 3:55 p.m., remained on lockout status. "An adjusted release plan is in place but we are waiting and monitoring the police activity/situation to see if we need to put something in place or not," McGee wrote in an email.
All after-school activities at Fountain Middle School were canceled, McGee said.
"This is an active investigation," Schneider said in a news release. "There is no threat to the public at this time."