On Wednesday morning, a new school bus rolled into the drop-off area in front of Fountain Middle School and a group of students got out. The vehicle looked like a typical school bus, but it didn’t sound like one. In fact, it barely made any sound at all.
The students had just completed the inaugural ride on Bus E-1, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8’s new electric school bus, the first such vehicle in El Paso County, officials said. It was unveiled in a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the middle school.
“Nearly a full century after the Model-T wooden (school) wagon, we have come full circle,” said Robert Leach, director of transportation for FFC-8. “A non-internal combustion engine, not dependent on conventional fuels, transporting our students into a new age.”
The district purchased the bus as part of a pilot program aimed at examining the potential benefits and cost effectiveness of electric school buses versus conventional, diesel-powered vehicles. The prototype program also dovetails with a recently adopted initiative designed to reduce Fountain-Fort Carson’s carbon footprint.
In June, Gov. Jared Polis’ administration announced several new laws aimed toward improving air quality as part of the state’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap, a plan that is shooting for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions — compared to 2005 levels — by 2050.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Clean Air Initiative will follow the state’s roadmap, officials said, by examining its daily operations and making adjustments. For instance, the district’s buses will no longer idle outside schools, officials said.
The potential benefits of an electric school bus are numerous, said district spokeswoman Christy McGee. Tailpipe emissions are almost nil, which means students, drivers and neighborhoods aren’t exposed to diesel fumes. Maintenance costs over the long run, including brakes and tires, are significantly less than conventional school buses. E-1 requires fewer fluids, which results in a reduced need for liquid recycling and cleaner, safer shops and garages.
And the lack of a diesel engine makes for a quieter, smoother ride, Leach said.
“That’s the first thing you notice when you ride an electric bus — how quiet it is,” Leach said. “You don’t get that loud, rumbling sound you get from a diesel-powered bus. We’re hoping that gives kids a better riding experience to and from school.”
An electric-powered vehicle is a good fit for a standard school transport schedule, officials said. The bus’s 120-mile charge capacity doesn’t lend itself well to field trips, but on a typical school day, a driver can charge the bus between morning and afternoon runs.
The downside of electric school buses — at least for now — is the cost. The electric vehicles currently cost about twice as much as a conventional bus. Grants from the Colorado Office of Energy and the Regional Air Quality Council help reduce E-1’s purchase price close to the cost of a new diesel bus. But replacing the district’s fleet would be too expensive, especially in the short run, Leach said.
“But that’s one of the things we’re hoping to learn from this prototype program – if electric school buses are cheaper over the long run,” Leach said. “Also, electric school buses should become less expensive as technology evolves and improves.”
The district’s newest and greenest school bus will go into service in the spring semester and will help reduce the burden on a fleet that transports 4,800 students to and from school, logging 82,000 miles each month.
“We’re looking forward to putting E-1 to work,” Leach said.