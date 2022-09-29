Police car and fire engine truck
(Photo illustration by ollo, iStock)

Fountain firefighters are responding to a grass fire near mile marker 121 on Interstate 25. Heavy smoke is reported in the area.

Traffic flow is not interrupted, but El Paso County Sheriff’s Office encourages travelers to use caution, drive slow and yield to emergency responders in the area.

