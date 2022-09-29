Fountain firefighters are responding to a grass fire near mile marker 121 on Interstate 25. Heavy smoke is reported in the area.
Traffic flow is not interrupted, but El Paso County Sheriff’s Office encourages travelers to use caution, drive slow and yield to emergency responders in the area.
@EPCSheriff and @FountainFire are responding to a grass fire along I-25 near mile marker 121. There is heavy smoke in the area; USE CAUTION, DRIVE SLOW, AND YIELD TO EMERGENCY RESPONDERS if you're in the area. pic.twitter.com/aY6wI7mPFv— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 29, 2022