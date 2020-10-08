A Fountain firefighter and paramedic accused of sexual assault was arrested Tuesday, Colorado Springs police said.
Dustin Vornholt of Englewood was charged with sexual assault and third-degree assault. Police began investigating in September after receiving a report that a Fountain Fire Department employee had committed a sexually related crime, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said.
No details about the alleged sexual assault were released.
Vornholt had been with the Fountain Fire Department since April 2018, according to an online work history.
Following the arrest, the Fountain Fire Department issued a statement saying Vornholt had been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.
“We take this situation very seriously and have a responsibility to keep our department members safe," said Fire Chief James Maxon. "Firefighter/Paramedic Dustin Vornholt was placed on administrative leave as soon as this situation was brought to our attention.
"We want to thank the Colorado Springs Police Department for their work, and we are cooperating with them as this investigation continues."
Anyone with information can call police at (719) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (8719) 634-STOP or 1 (800) 222-8477.