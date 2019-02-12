The Fountain Fire Department named its new chief Tuesday, and he will take over in March.
James Maxon has 26 years of fire service and emergency medical experience and last served as chief of the Sandoval County Fire Department in New Mexico, a city news release says.
"To say it is an honor to be selected as the City of Fountain's next Fire Chief is an understatement," Maxon said in the release. "The Fountain Fire Department has a long history of excellence, professionalism, and community involvement. I am excited for the opportunity to be part of the fire department and the City of Fountain leadership team."
Maxon is an Air Force veteran and has a master's degree in public administration from the University of New Mexico, the release says.
"We are delighted to have such a qualified, experienced firefighter at the helm of the Fountain Fire Department, and I know the Fountain community will welcome the Maxon family with the same All-American hometown spirit that defines our great community," Mayor Gabriel Ortega said in a statement.