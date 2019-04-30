Update at 8:05 a.m.
The City of Fountain tweeted that power has been fully restored.
--
The Fountain Electrical Department reported that a major power outage occurred Tuesday morning, affecting customers north of Fontaine Boulevard, east of Security Boulevard and west of Grinnell Street.
Crews were in route to address the issue as of 7 a.m. The majority of customers had power restored by 7:30 a.m., however, approximately 150 customers were still without power half an hour later, a Fountain news release said.
The cause of the outage was not determined, said Heather Spainhower of the Electrical Department.