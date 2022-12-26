The city of Fountain has a vision for a new community center, affordable housing and commercial space on the site of a former school a few blocks from City Hall.

The possibility of redevelopment on a 8.67-acre city-owned parcel along East Iowa Avenue generated high public interest, with the city receiving hundreds of responses to a survey — among the most ever, Mayor Sharon Thompson said.

"The citizens are passionate about seeing it redeveloped and being used well within our community," she said.

More than 60% of about 500 residents who responded to the survey said they would like to see recreation and public space on the city-owned property, and about half said it was an "underutilized property with potential." The survey also showed 55% of respondents feel diverse businesses and lifestyle shopping options are missing from Old Town Fountain.

The property offers a unique opportunity to fill these needs because of its large size in the older part of town, said Kimberly Bailey, Fountain's economic development and urban renewal director.

"You just can’t find a site of that magnitude that allows for such a diversity of uses," she said. "It’s a very unique, genuine opportunity that we have."

The timing of redevelopment on the parcel depends on the city partnering with a private developer, who could potentially put in the new buildings and manage the tenants, among other models, Bailey said.

The city has sketched out a layout for the site that would preserve some existing city activities and make room for new construction. The recycling center on the eastern edge of the lot would remain and parks staff would still use the site. The parks department has plans to put up a new prefabricated metal building directly north of the recycling center in the coming months so they can move out of aging facilities on the site, Assistant City Manager Todd Evans said.

During redevelopment, a large portion of the former school building would come down, work that would require asbestos mitigation, according to a pre-demolition inspection study of the site.

The city expects to preserve 3,400 square feet of the existing building.

The new buildings could include medical office space or retail businesses; 85,000 square feet of specialty housing units; and a 24,000 square-foot recreation or community center with adjacent outdoor garden plots.

The new homes could cater to professionals the community needs, such as teachers, Bailey said.

Additional medical offices are also badly needed in Fountain because so many medical services have moved to northern Colorado Springs with the population growth, Thompson said. Fountain seniors can spend a lot of time in the car going to and from medical appointments.

Other businesses could also be interested in the buildings once they went up, Bailey said.

"Economic development has a wait list of businesses," she said.

Once redeveloped, the area would still be known as the Lorraine Center, in honor of the Lorraine Elementary School that called the parcel home.