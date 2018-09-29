Since its inception in 2014, Fountain Creek Week has measured its success in the tons of trash removed each year.
This year, Creek Week — which kicked off Saturday and runs through Oct. 7 — is looking to turn garbage into art. Using the trash collected from the cleanup days, Concrete Couch and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance will construct an art installation that will be placed at 21st Street and U.S. 24 spelling out the word “Inspire” in block letters.
“Fountain Creek is the spine of our watershed,” said Nancy Bernard, Fountain Creek Nature Center supervisor. “Anything on the ground in the watershed goes into Fountain Creek and impacts the water system in it, but many people are not even aware of the watershed itself and how important it is to keep it clean.”
Watershed health is a year-round ethic for Jim and Amy Ceney. The Ceneys, who are participating in their fourth Creek Week cleanup, are part of the Fountain Creek Water Sentinels. The group promotes water quality and citizen science by testing the creek for heavy metals and other contaminants once a month.
“We jump at any chance to help clean up our waterways,” Amy said. “There’s an aesthetic aspect to it, but also what gets in the waterways gets into the water table and then into us. I think people sometimes forget that.”
Access to nature also drew the self-described small-town couple to Colorado Springs. They said they feel a responsibility to help maintain the beauty of places like Fountain Creek to ensure a high quality of life in southern Colorado.
“It’s obvious to me that you should throw trash out in the proper way,” Jim said. “I wouldn’t want someone throwing trash on my property, so why do so on someone else’s property? And public lands are our collective property.”
Though attendance at Fountain Creek Nature Center’s cleanup event Saturday morning was about half the size of last year’s, Bernard has high hopes for participation for the remainder of the week .
“One day, I hope there isn’t a need for Creek Week because citizens will understand the need to care about their waterways and their watershed,” she said. “It will just become natural for people to dispose of litter in the proper way.”
For a full list of Creek Week events, go to https://fountaincreekweek.com.