Take a wrong turn on Fountain Creek Regional Trail near Willow Springs Ponds, and you might find yourself "walking the plank." El Paso County employee Brian Olson used the nautical metaphor to describe an abrupt drop-off, now blocked off to the public, where water has washed away 10 to 20 feet of the Fountain Creek bank and - with it - the trail. It's one of two stretches of the path, each more than 500 feet in length, that have been lost to erosion since floodwaters inundated the county in 2015. The area is among five other flood-damaged spots, including other trailheads along the Fountain Creek Regional Trail and stretches of the New Santa Fe Regional Trail, that will get some attention if county voters approve a ballot