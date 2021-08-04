Police have found the two children who they said were in danger after they went missing out of southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations announced at 8:30 p.m. that 1-year-old Amari Jordan and 10-year-old Alexis Jordan had been found safe.
At around 5:45 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigations sent out an endangered missing alert for Amari and Alexis. The children, they said, were last seen in the 3000 block of Spotted Tail Drive at around 10:30 Wednesday morning.
The @CSPDPIO requested a CBI Endangered Missing Alert for Alexis Jordan (10) & Amari Jordan (1). Last seen in the 3000 Block of Spotted Tail Dr. in Colorado Springs with Stacie Kirkbride known to be driving a Gray Saturn Vue with white driver side paneling CO Plate BVH84. pic.twitter.com/qdXv8Bcjfk— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 4, 2021
Police believe the kids are with 41-year-old Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by Stacie Jordan. Stacie was last seen driving a 2005 gray Saturn Vue with a replaced white side panel near the driver’s seat and a Colorado license plate reading BVH846.
Police said Stacie was last seen wearing a Kum & Go hoodie with gray leopard-print pants, and that Alexis was last seen wearing an army green T-shirttwitter.com/CBI_Colorado/status/1423067530898284545?s=20, and possibly a pink tank top and black leggings.
Anyone who has seen the trio, police said, should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or call 911.