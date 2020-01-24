Two people were found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park after park rangers received a report that a suicidal person was likely in the park Friday.
After the call, park rangers found the person's vehicle on Upper Beaver Meadows Road and began searching for its occupants.
During the search, between roughly 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., they kept visitors from entering the park's east side through the Beaver Meadows and Fall River entrances.
Park rangers eventually found two people dead, including the reportedly suicidal person.
Neither individuals have been identified, and the cause of death will be released after an autopsy is conducted, authorities said.