UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

Colorado Springs police report Estella Clark, 54, has been found.

The alert we sent out to find 54 yr old Estella Clark who was missing from her home is cancelled. She has been located safe and sound. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 11, 2019

Colorado Springs police said Tuesday evening that a 54-year-old at-risk woman is missing.

Police said Estella Clark was last seen in the 100 block of South Wahsatch Avenue wearing a blue or purple jacket and dark blue pants. She's described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding Clark call 719-444-7000.

CSPD looking to check the welfare of Estella Clark, a 54 year old female last seen in the 100 block of S Wahsatch Ave. Ms. Clark is 5'4", 117lbs, wearing a purple & blue windbreaker, dark blue pants. If contacted please call 444-7000. pic.twitter.com/lpGqlUWfHY — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 11, 2019

