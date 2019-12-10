Estella Clark.jpg

Estella Clark, 54. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs police.

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

Colorado Springs police report Estella Clark, 54, has been found.

Colorado Springs police said Tuesday evening that a 54-year-old at-risk woman is missing. 

Police said Estella Clark was last seen in the 100 block of South Wahsatch Avenue wearing a blue or purple jacket and dark blue pants. She's described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding Clark call 719-444-7000.

