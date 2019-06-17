Bold thieves made off with the giant chicken statue outside the Prime 25 steakhouse Friday night.
At least two thieves loaded the statue into the back of a black pickup truck about 9 p.m., restaurant surveillance video shows.
The statue is more than 8 feet tall, weighs nearly 500 pounds and cost almost $5,000, said Prime 25 General Manager Wendy Garcia.
"It's disappointing more than anything. Nobody likes to have anything stolen."
Customers leaving the restaurant at 1625 S. Tejon St. seemed unaware of the crime underway as they walked to their cars in the parking lot, the cameras showed. But Garcia said some patrons told her they saw the truck with the chicken statue heading east on Fillmore Street later that night.
The chicken had a lock and cable looped around its foot, she said.
"I think it's a prank," Garcia said. "What they're going to do with it now is what I'm waiting to see next."
The eatery is offering a $500 dinner for information leading to the chicken's recovery. "We just want our bird home!" read a post on its Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-358-9822.