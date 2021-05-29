A lawsuit filed May 13 in federal District Court in Denver caps what ex-employees of a Christian-based foster care agency in Colorado Springs say is years of sexual harassment claims that haven’t been addressed.
Former staff member Olivia Ballage alleges Hope & Home’s executive director, Ross Wright, engaged in discrimination based on sex, race and disability. The suit also claims retaliation on Wright’s part.
Wright believes the situation is the latest development in what he describes as extended “harassment and stalking” over his organization accepting lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual couples as foster parents.
But he said he could not discuss the matter because of safety and security risks the issue has created for the organization.
Hope & Home attorney Ray Deeny of the law firm Sherman & Howard said he hadn't been served with the lawsuit, but past investigations into such claims “determined there were no violations of sexual harassment.”
In a statement, board chairman Dick Schultz said the organization has “complete confidence in our judicial system” and intends to “fully submit to the legal process as it unfolds.”
The nonprofit organization’s former finance director, Wendy Neal, said she became the whistleblower when after five years of working there, she resigned in August 2019 and alerted the board of directors about situations that she and co-workers believed amounted to sexual misconduct by Wright.
“There’s a history of at least 10 years of him romantically pursuing people, making gross sexual comments, and people leaving as a result,” Neal said.
The issue came to light in mid-2019, she said, when an employee resigned suddenly and, before she left, reported to several co-workers that she had encountered sexual harassment on the job.
At a subsequent board meeting, Neal said she heard Wright announce the staff member had left because she had been recruited elsewhere.
After realizing many women had abruptly quit their jobs, Neal said she and other women affiliated with the organization began speaking with current and past employees.
“We collected about 20 statements, ranging from totally sexually explicit comments he had made to the women — like he wants to have an affair with them — to things like, ‘He gives me creepy vibes,’” she said.
Ballage alleges in her lawsuit that Wright “discriminated against me and other female employees by among other things … staring at our breasts while talking to us, looking us up and down in a sexual manner, making inappropriate comments about our physical appearance, speaking about our looks at events as well as wanting us to look a certain way.”
The Hope & Home board hired a third-party workplace investigator in September 2019 to look into the claims.
Neal said the investigator, from Employers Council in Denver, interviewed at least five former and two at-the-time employees, along with one foster parent.
Wright contended staff members were leaving because they were upset that the organization had decided to license same-sex couples as foster parents, said The Rev. Ellen Goad, a former Hope & Home foster parent for nearly a decade and ministries pastor at Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs.
“That’s a lie,” she said. “That’s not true.”
Goad said the issue was not a factor in her decision to end her affiliation with Hope & Home, adding that she’s now a foster parent with a different agency in town that also licenses same-sex couples. Colorado law does not restrict who can offer foster care based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or marital status.
“These kinds of allegations are serious, and organizations that profess to be Christian and that are taking funds from individuals, along with state funding, ought to be held to a level of accountability that represents the faith,” Goad said.
Board members received the investigator’s report, which otherwise was kept confidential, Neal said.
The board took no apparent action on the matter, Neal said.
That’s because there was no reason to, said former board member Bob Lanting, who served on the nonprofit's board off and on for 18 years, including during the investigation.
“I’m not sure there were ever any proven things,” Lanting said, adding that he always thought highly of Wright’s leadership.
“Ross Wright is a man of great character who knows the childcare industry well,” Lanting said. “There are people going around with accusations but have nothing to back them up.”
In his statement to The Gazette, current board chair Schultz said the allegations were never reported during the employees’ time on staff, and the conclusion of the investigation was “there was no merit to their claims.”
Marla Brown, the only female board member at the time, unexpectedly resigned her position the day after members got the report on the investigation.
Her family had been involved with the organization for 11 years, including 10 years as a foster family, and had volunteered as a trainer for new foster parents.
While Brown said she is unable to disclose details of the investigation, she said after reading the report, she “did not feel comfortable continuing” her leadership role as a board member.
“We were very invested emotionally and loved the organization and committed so much of our time and energy, and abruptly, I needed to leave,” she said.
Federal discrimination claims filed
Three women affiliated with Hope & Home filed claims of workplace discrimination in April 2020 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Denver.
In February, the commission dismissed the claims, stating there was no determination of a violation involving discrimination and that the agency had chosen not to investigate.
The women were granted the right to sue.
Ballage is the only one who decided to pursue that avenue.
“I want justice for myself and for other women,” she said. “In the three years I was there, I was just completely miserable.
“I wasn’t comfortable just letting it go.”
Schultz said the organization’s leaders were surprised by the lawsuit.
“This particular employee (Ballage) left the organization with well-documented and unsolicited rave-reviews of her time as an employee of Hope & Home,” he said.
Former Hope & Home employee Julie Briggs was among those who filed an EEOC claim.
“The whole situation is very infuriating,” she said, adding she aware of at least three employees with whom Wright was “trying to pursue a sexual relationship.”
“He was making people feel uncomfortable with his advances to the point they left a career they loved to get away from him,” Briggs said.
Meghan Jackson, a former foster parent with Hope & Home, was part of a group associated with the nonprofit that submitted more than 100 pages of documents and statements to the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Child Protection Ombudsman of Colorado in March 2020.
“As far back as we can find women who worked for Ross Wright at Hope & Home, there are allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment,” she said.
The state human services department updated Jackson in October, saying “the investigation of violations under their regulations was temporarily on hold until they had the opportunity to conduct an investigation in person.”
Hope & Home is one of the Pikes Peak region's largest agencies that recruits, trains, certifies and supports foster families, according to Julie Krow, executive director of El Paso County’s Department of Human Services.
It’s also one of the largest in the state, providing foster homes for more than 3,200 children and adoptive homes for about 400 children in its 23-year history, Schultz said.
The organization was founded 23 years ago by a member of First Presbyterian Church and today is not affiliated with any particular church or denomination
Hope & Home has a good track record, and Wright has substantial influence in the community, say former employees, which they say they believe contributed to their claims being overturned outside of the court system.
Said Schultz: “As we navigate this situation, it is our commitment to keep the children and families of Hope & Home as our primary focus.”