If city leaders in Colorado Springs want to find a good example of how to bury above-ground municipal electric power lines, they need look no further than the nearby northern Colorado city of Fort Collins.
As of 2006, Fort Collins Utilities had placed 100% of that city’s electrical wires underground. It was the culmination of an 18-year-long program to intentionally "bury the wires."
In 2003, as Fort Collins was nearing its goal of putting all of its telephone poles and transformers and electric wires beneath its streets rather than above them, the American Public Power Association declared Fort Collins the "poster child" for undergrounding electrical wires.
"There’s no municipality that’s more aggressive when it comes to undergrounding," said Mike Hyland, chief engineer at the power association at that time. "In fact, we have people from Fort Collins come in as experts to talk about the subject."
Hyland concluded: "There’s no place that’s put more overhead lines into the ground than Fort Collins."
In many ways, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins are similar cities. Both are medium-sized in terms of population. Colorado Springs is the second largest city in Colorado after Denver. Fort Collins is the fourth largest. (Aurora is third largest.)
Both are major education centers. Fort Collins is home to Colorado State University. Colorado Springs hosts the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy and Colorado College .
So if the municipal government in Fort Collins can decide to bury electric power lines and get the job done in a reasonable amount of time, there is no reason to think city leaders in a similar city such as Colorado Springs cannot do the same.
One of the major reasons to bury electrical power lines is to eliminate power outages caused by windstorms and heavy snow storms. As trees and tree limbs fall to the ground in such storms, they take down electric wires and interrupt service, sometimes for three days or more.
Fort Collins purposefully uses the steady electrical power supply that results from buried electrical power lines as part of its economic development program. The economic development team ballyhoos the community’s "Power Reliability."
Businesses "come here, and they choose to continue to invest in Fort Collins because of that reliability," said Adam Bromley, interim deputy director at Fort Collins Utilities. "We are very proud that we can attract customers like Intel, Broadcom and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser)."
An uninterrupted electrical power supply is very important to companies that use computer chips, do programming and communications, and use other tools requiring constant energy, Bromley explained. That is how Fort Collins recruits a number of important corporations, such as Hewlett-Packard.
The history of electrical service in Fort Collins is very similar to that in Colorado Springs. Both cities voted to have the city government own and operate the electric power system.
In 1968 the Fort Collins City Council passed a law stipulating that all new power lines be placed underground. At about the same time, the Colorado Springs City Council required the burial of electric lines in all new housing subdivisions.
Then the electrification similarities between the two cities ended. Colorado Springs kept its above-ground power lines, but in 1986 Fort Collins began burying selected electrical installations. In 1989 the Fort Collins City Council made it official policy to move all existing overhead lines underground.
The drive for buried power lines was attributed to a "very forward-thinking City Council."
Putting power lines underground is an economic benefit because it lowers maintenance costs, particularly the cost of trimming tree growth away from the power lines. Removing power poles from streets and alleyways clears the right-of-way, thereby getting rid of obstacles that vehicle drivers often run into. And invisible underground lines are much pleasanter to look at than overhead lines and tall power poles.
When searching the internet for cities with buried power lines, one is surprised to discover that Colorado Springs, with 80% of its lines underground, is considered a leader. This is in a nation where the Edison Electric Institute reports only 18% of power lines are buried.
This is a propitious moment for the Colorado Springs City Council to seriously consider finding the financing to bury the final 20% of the city’s power lines that remain above ground. The recent Dec. 15 windstorm caused major power outages and required an estimated $3 million in power line and power pole repairs.
The Marshall fire in Boulder County, although not caused by downed power lines, illustrated how damaging — 1,000 homes destroyed — an urban fire in a high wind can be. Who knows what the legal damages would be if a fire caused by downed power lines in a high wind hit Colorado Springs?
What is needed is a solid estimate of what burying the remainder of above-ground power lines in Colorado Springs will cost. We will also need a workable financing plan so the money can be borrowed and the job can be completed as soon as possible (20 years or so). And we will need to know the long-term effects of the program on customer’s electric bills (percentage increases).
With reliable and workable data in hand, Colorado Springs City Council can then do what the city council in Fort Collins did. Bury those power lines!
Political scientists Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are both longtime consumers of electrical power from Colorado Springs Utilities. For a printable short book of 60+ photographs of tree damage in the recent December windstorm, google “Bob Loevy Home Page” and click on A5.