Residents throughout the Pikes Peak region will likely hear noises associated with pilot training at Fort Carson at the beginning of May, the post warned in a statement Saturday.

The Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion will be conducting noise-generating training beginning Monday through May 14, the statement said. Increased noise and possibly dust could happen in the evenings and throughout the night during the training, it said.

"The training is necessary to qualify rated student pilots and non-rated crew members in multi-mode radar, mountain and desert environments, so the unit is prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe," the post said. "Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors, and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities."

The statement directed noise complaints to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.

