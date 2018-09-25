Fort Carson will conduct periodic prescribed burns in several training areas through the end of the year to reduce wildfire risk.
The burns will take place between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31 during "favorable weather conditions" to minimize smoke and the potential for a uncontrolled wildfire, the post said in a release.
Such burns are issued permits from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment in coordination with El Paso and Pueblo counties.
Fort Carson was lambasted in March by southern El Paso County residents after a live-fire training exercise sparked a blaze that burned 3,300 acres and two homes in the rural Midway Ranch community.
The training was held despite warnings of high fire danger from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Those with questions or concerns are asked to call Fort Carson at 526-9849.