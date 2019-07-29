071419-mil-warriors 06.JPG
Army Sgt. Chayse Burns, a competitor stationed at Fort Carson, shoots an M4 rifle at a target during a shooting-precision test at the Best Warrior competition regional competition at Fort Carson. The weeklong competition puts troops through a tough series of physical and mental tests.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette
Fort Carson announced Monday that increased noise and dust at the army post are likely as a team conducts artillery training with live munitions July 29 through August 17.

The training exercises will also include increased airplane activity in the area.

"Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities," a news release from the army post stated. "We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise."

Fort Carson asks that anyone with noise complaints contact their public affairs office at (719) 526-9849.

