Fort Carson announced Monday that increased noise and dust at the army post are likely as a team conducts artillery training with live munitions July 29 through August 17.
The training exercises will also include increased airplane activity in the area.
"Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities," a news release from the army post stated. "We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise."
Fort Carson asks that anyone with noise complaints contact their public affairs office at (719) 526-9849.