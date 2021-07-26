The last phase of construction to improve Essayons Road is set to begin Tuesday, the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office announced Monday.
Construction on Essayons Road began in 2012 to separate military vehicle traffic from personal vehicle traffic at Fort Carson's Gate 19, according to a news release.
When completed, it will be a 2-mile, continuously paved road that connects Gate 19 to Butts Road and the rest of the base.
The finished project is expected to increase the use of Gate 19.
The project is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s federally funded reconstruction of Charter Oak Ranch Road that began in June, the release said.
Officials expect the project to be completed in January of 2022.