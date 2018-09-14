A 22-year-old Fort Carson soldier has been arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography as part of an investigation out of Texas.
Sgt. Andrew Couvion is accused of uploading child pornography "using social media applications," says a Facebook post from police in Abilene, Texas. Detectives executed a search warrant in Tuscola, Texas, related to a child pornography investigation, which led them to Couvion.
The detectives worked with Army investigators to arrest Couvion, the post says.
Couvion is from Tuscola, Texas, and has served in the Army for more than four years, Fort Carson officials said.