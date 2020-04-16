A look at coronavirus in Colorado Springs

Soldiers from Fort Carson’s 627th Hospital Center board a plane bound for Seattle on March 27, at the Colorado Springs Airport. About 200 medical personnel deployed to Washington to help local medical teams battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

About 200 Fort Carson soldiers will be returning to the Colorado Springs post Thursday night after spending the past three weeks in Washington state building a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients. 

Soldiers from the 627th Hospital Center left for Washington state March 27 to help in one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots. While there, they set up a hospital that served those with routine medical needs and emergencies, allowing local hospitals to focus on fighting the global pandemic, officials said. 

"This response is part of the national approach to fighting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," the Fort Carson statement said. 

The soldiers will self-quarantine for two weeks after returning to the post, the statement said. The unit is also on a 48-hour standby to deploy elsewhere in the country as needed, it said. 

RELATED:

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

In this Series

Coronavirus in Colorado | Full Coverage April 2020

Updated article

Colorado Springs company hiring 240 to handle soaring restaurant takeout business

Updated article

Colorado Hospital Association releases data on COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated article

Denver had no extra medical gowns or face shields available

135 updates

Load comments