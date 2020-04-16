About 200 Fort Carson soldiers will be returning to the Colorado Springs post Thursday night after spending the past three weeks in Washington state building a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients.

Soldiers from the 627th Hospital Center left for Washington state March 27 to help in one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots. While there, they set up a hospital that served those with routine medical needs and emergencies, allowing local hospitals to focus on fighting the global pandemic, officials said.

"This response is part of the national approach to fighting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," the Fort Carson statement said.

The soldiers will self-quarantine for two weeks after returning to the post, the statement said. The unit is also on a 48-hour standby to deploy elsewhere in the country as needed, it said.

